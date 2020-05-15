Overview of Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO

Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Stjernholm works at Surgical Associates Of Canton in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.