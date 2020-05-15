Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stjernholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO
Overview of Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO
Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Stjernholm works at
Dr. Stjernholm's Office Locations
-
1
Aultman Medical Group2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 620, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 455-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Hometown Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Ohio Health Choice
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stjernholm?
Dr. Stjernholm is to surgery what Michael Jordan is to basketball. Not only is he a great surgeon and explains everything well with exceptional bedside manner, he is also a wonderful human being. They don’t make them like him anymore. I would highly recommend him for any service that he provides.
About Dr. Melvin Stjernholm, DO
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881802650
Education & Certifications
- Affinity Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Goshen College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stjernholm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stjernholm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stjernholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stjernholm works at
Dr. Stjernholm has seen patients for Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stjernholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stjernholm speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stjernholm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stjernholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stjernholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stjernholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.