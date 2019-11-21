Overview of Dr. Melvin Weiss, MD

Dr. Melvin Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at ColumbiaDoctors Medical Group in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.