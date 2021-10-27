Overview of Dr. Melvin Wichter, MD

Dr. Melvin Wichter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Wichter works at neurologic associates, Palos heights, IL in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.