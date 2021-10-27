Dr. Wichter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Wichter, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Wichter, MD
Dr. Melvin Wichter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Wichter's Office Locations
Neurologic Associates11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0222
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had a lot of medical issues over the years and I’ve been to more doctors than I can even remember. So I think it says a lot that this was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. The staff is super friendly, efficient, and helpful. The entire new patient process was flawless. Dr. Wichter is knowledgeable and extremely patient with a great personality and comforting bedside manner. He takes the time to truly listen and get to the bottom of what ails you. I would recommend him to any family or friend in need of a neurologist! I was feeling very unsure and concerned about the symptoms I am experiencing but now I feel confident that I’m in very good hands!
About Dr. Melvin Wichter, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wichter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wichter has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wichter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wichter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wichter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.