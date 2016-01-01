Overview of Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD

Dr. Melvin Wiederkehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Wiederkehr works at MELVIN WIEDERKEHR, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.