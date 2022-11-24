Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melvin Wong, MD
Dr. Melvin Wong, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Melvin C. W. Wong M D Inc.98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 318, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-7960
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He came by moms bedside after she was in Navian Hawaii Hospice , and was getting tested for possible Stroke at local Hospital. Mom was transferred to a hospice after heart attack , after being at cardiac ICU for week. Then after being at Hospice she developed the inability to speak well. I couldn’t take her to Local hospital immediately since a hospice patient. I waited till the hospice doctor graduate her out of hospice. Or told us mom should leave hospice since she is stabilized and not expected to die soon. Hospice Manager anticipated she had 6 or more month life expectancy. So I finally got mom evaluated after about 47 days after stroke. MRI was done at Emergency room. I think cardiologists still was under opinion heart did not change since heart attack. But Dr Wong came by at least twice to see mom and encouraged me to get her Physical therapy, not to give up.
About Dr. Melvin Wong, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1447393939
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
