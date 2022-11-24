See All Vascular Neurologists in Aiea, HI
Dr. Melvin Wong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Melvin Wong, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melvin Wong, MD

Dr. Melvin Wong, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Melvin C. W. Wong M D Inc. in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin C. W. Wong M D Inc.
    98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 318, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 487-7960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?

    Nov 24, 2022
    He came by moms bedside after she was in Navian Hawaii Hospice , and was getting tested for possible Stroke at local Hospital. Mom was transferred to a hospice after heart attack , after being at cardiac ICU for week. Then after being at Hospice she developed the inability to speak well. I couldn’t take her to Local hospital immediately since a hospice patient. I waited till the hospice doctor graduate her out of hospice. Or told us mom should leave hospice since she is stabilized and not expected to die soon. Hospice Manager anticipated she had 6 or more month life expectancy. So I finally got mom evaluated after about 47 days after stroke. MRI was done at Emergency room. I think cardiologists still was under opinion heart did not change since heart attack. But Dr Wong came by at least twice to see mom and encouraged me to get her Physical therapy, not to give up.
    Hard working neurologists — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melvin Wong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melvin Wong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wong to family and friends

    Dr. Wong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melvin Wong, MD.

    About Dr. Melvin Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447393939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Melvin C. W. Wong M D Inc. in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melvin Wong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.