Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Yee, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Yee, MD
Dr. Melvin Yee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee's Office Locations
Neurology Associates Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 810, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-5885
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melvin Yee, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124026455
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.