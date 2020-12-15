See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD

Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Yudis works at Hypertension-Nephrology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yudis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hypertension Nephrology Associates
    7198 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hypertension and Nephrology Associates
    735 Fitzwatertown Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yudis?

    Dec 15, 2020
    I was first diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease in 2005. Until I moved away in 2013, and through my kidney transplant in 2010, Dr. Yudis provided amazing care for me as I declined toward transplant. He was able to stave off total kidney failure for five years, when other doctors told me I would need a transplant in the first year. Dr. Yudis doesn't say much during an appointment, but when I asked around the kidney disease and transplant community, I was told he is one of the best. Thank you, Dr. Yudis!
    Mark F. — Dec 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yudis to family and friends

    Dr. Yudis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yudis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD.

    About Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497854996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Doylestown Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yudis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yudis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yudis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yudis has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yudis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yudis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yudis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yudis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yudis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.