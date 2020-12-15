Overview of Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD

Dr. Melvin Yudis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Yudis works at Hypertension-Nephrology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.