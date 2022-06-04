See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Melvyn Harrington, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melvyn Harrington, MD

Dr. Melvyn Harrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Harrington works at Perkins Ortho Trauma in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harrington's Office Locations

    Perkins Ortho Trauma - McNair
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 10A, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 986-6016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Peripheral Nerve Block
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis
Peripheral Nerve Block
Nerve Block, Somatic

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2022
    Best orthopedic surgeon of my 61 years as an ortho patient. I've had 8 hip surgeries including three replacements. The only surgery without problems was the hip replacement Dr Harrington did.
    Kelly Schueman — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Melvyn Harrington, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, German
    • 1851365258
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Genl Hospital Harvard University
    • University Calif Davis Mc
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • The Johns Hopkins University
