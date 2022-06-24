Dr. Mena Abrahim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mena Abrahim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mena Abrahim, DO
Dr. Mena Abrahim, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Abrahim's Office Locations
Bridgewater Plaza II245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-3239
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I totally loved enjoyed the center and I would totally recommend Dr. A. to anyone.
About Dr. Mena Abrahim, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457645707
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia College of Ostopathic Medicine
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Dr. Abrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahim has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrahim speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahim.
