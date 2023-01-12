Overview

Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Wakslak works at Valley Rhythm Medical Practice in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.