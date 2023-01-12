Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakslak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Wakslak works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Rhythm Medical Practice16119 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 668-3383Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
West Hills Office23101 Sherman Pl Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 702-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wakslak?
Dr Wakslak saved my husband's life. His heart had been fibrillating and I kept driving him to the ER..1st Valley Pres and then Providence, which was a risk because it was a 15 minute drive from my home but something kept saying to me...go to Providence. He almost passed out in my car but we made it. They saw him at the ER, did a bunch of tests, then admitted him. And out of nowhere, perhaps heaven-sent, emerged this bearded angel wearing a yarmulke. He just happened to be on call at the hospital at that time. He checked over my husband's deets and right away knew he was on the wrong "cocktail" I think he put it. He changed his meds to 1 tiny little pill called flecanide. That was many years ago. My husband, who is now 87, has not had another incident of A-fib since that time. He walks everyday and I thank G-d for Dr Wakslak!!!
About Dr. Menachem Wakslak, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902095854
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakslak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakslak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakslak works at
Dr. Wakslak has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakslak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakslak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakslak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakslak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakslak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.