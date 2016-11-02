Dr. Mendy Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mendy Mack, MD
Overview of Dr. Mendy Mack, MD
Dr. Mendy Mack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack's Office Locations
Mercy Hyperbaric and Wound Care - Physician Plaza2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste T40, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4000
Mercy Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology - Pinnacle Hills Suite 6003333 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy Ste 600, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful dr with extremely good dr/patient bed side manner. Takes the time to listen to and explain questions. Seems to genuinely are Bout patient. She is an excellent dr. My biggest issue is it is very difficult to get in contact with her or her nurse or to get a resonse from msgs left, through just about any avenue, including calls during office hours, phone messages left on nurses line, or getting replies through mymercy. Not sure why it's so difficult, seems to be a communication error.
About Dr. Mendy Mack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508000167
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.