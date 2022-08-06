See All General Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO

Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Lin-Duffy works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin-Duffy's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
    1485 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 403-8994
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr Lin-Duffy has not only incredible talent but also very good bedside manners. She understands how the patient feels and is sensitive to it. It means so much to have a dr that gets back to you quickly and answers all of your questions to put your mind at ease. I would recommend her to anyone because she is wonderful.
    Another CANcer patient — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609108836
    Education & Certifications

    • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin-Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin-Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin-Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin-Duffy works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lin-Duffy’s profile.

    Dr. Lin-Duffy has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin-Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin-Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin-Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin-Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin-Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

