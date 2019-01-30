Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meng-G Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Meng-G Lee, MD
Dr. Meng-G Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
BHS Bariatric Surgery129 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 111, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 995-0116
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee was very kind and compassionate when my husband saw him. Being told you have cancer is very overwhelming and my husband felt very comfortable with Dr. Lee being in charge of his care.
About Dr. Meng-G Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003090911
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.