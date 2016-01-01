Dr. Bazyani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD
Overview of Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD
Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bazyani works at
Dr. Bazyani's Office Locations
-
1
United Health Centers of2497 Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (800) 432-4227
-
2
United Health Centers of the Sjv1780 E Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (800) 492-4227
-
3
United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley429 E Manning Ave, Parlier, CA 93648 Directions (800) 492-4227
-
4
Lake Elsinore Family Care Center30195 Fraser Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 252-2720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazyani?
About Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154461051
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazyani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazyani works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazyani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazyani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.