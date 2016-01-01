See All Pediatricians in Clovis, CA
Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (2)
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD

Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bazyani works at United Health Centers of in Clovis, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA, Parlier, CA and Lake Elsinore, CA.

Dr. Bazyani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Health Centers of
    2497 Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 (800) 432-4227
  2. 2
    United Health Centers of the Sjv
    1780 E Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 (800) 492-4227
  3. 3
    United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley
    429 E Manning Ave, Parlier, CA 93648 (800) 492-4227
  4. 4
    Lake Elsinore Family Care Center
    30195 Fraser Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 (951) 252-2720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Menouchehr Bazyani, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154461051
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
