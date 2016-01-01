Overview of Dr. Merabi Zonenashvili, DPM

Dr. Merabi Zonenashvili, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Zonenashvili works at IDCC Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.