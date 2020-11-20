Overview of Dr. Mercedeh Baghai, MD

Dr. Mercedeh Baghai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Baghai works at Dr. Mercedeh Baghai MD in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.