Dr. Mercedeh Baghai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Baghai's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Medical Offices510 N Prospect Ave Ste 115, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 670-9119
- 2 23600 Telo Ave Ste 150, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 602-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was exceptional, informative and awesome!!!
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baghai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baghai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baghai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baghai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baghai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.