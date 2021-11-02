Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD
Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opa Locka, FL.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Uhealth At Jackson Urgent Care North Dade16555 NW 25th Ave, Opa Locka, FL 33054 Directions (786) 466-1707
-
2
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 654-3000
-
3
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 654-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Si estas viendo esta review, y quieres una excelente ginecologa, Por favor contactala. una doctora muy profesional, se pone en tu lugar. Es muy inteligente, trata de explicarte y no se queda con duda alguna. si es necesario hacer mas examenes por alguna condicion de salud, ella trata de hacer lo mejor que puede. De verdad la recomiendo 100%. Ha sido una bendicion en mi vida, y espero que me pueda seguir atendiendo. If you are looking this review and you want an excellent OB. Please contact her. She is professional, compassionate, and very smart. I recommend her 110%. She will try to make her best. Excellent Doctor, Thanks god I met her, She has been a support in all my fertility journey. Also very honest
About Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1114381183
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.