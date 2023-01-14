Overview

Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.