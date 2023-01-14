See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2023
    I didn’t wait at all. Clean environment and her staff were very attentive to all my needs
    Mrs.De la torre — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750563243
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • HOSPITAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Emory University
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

