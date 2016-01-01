Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Hospital Carlos M De Cespedes|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 25 Rockwood Place25 Rockwood Place Suite 330, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
3
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 BRDway Suite Bhn 702, New York, NY 10032 Directions
4
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th St Floor 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Carlos M De Cespedes|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Transplant Hepatology and Pediatrics
