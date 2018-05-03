Dr. Mercedes Perales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mercedes Perales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mercedes Perales, MD
Dr. Mercedes Perales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newton, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Perales works at
Dr. Perales' Office Locations
Prairie View Inc.1901 E 1st St, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 284-6400
Prairie View Inc.9333 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 634-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perales is a wonderful person and a very patient person. I saw her for over a year and she has ALWAYS had my back. I hope she sees this becsuse she is THE BEST doctor I've ever had. She saw me for free today because I showed up to her office crying. She took time out of her day to see me for FREE and she didn't have to do that. Dr. Perales, you will always have my respect and admiration.
About Dr. Mercedes Perales, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043273246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perales works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perales.
