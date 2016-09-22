Dr. Aragon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meredith Aragon, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Aragon, MD
Dr. Meredith Aragon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Aragon works at
Dr. Aragon's Office Locations
-
1
Roseville Riverside Medical Offices1011 Riverside Ave, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 746-4638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aragon?
Dr. Aragon had a pleasantly calm demeanor and was a sincere listener. She didn't fill the air with small talk or unwarranted commentary. She was focused and professional, and put her energy into listening and responding appropriately.
About Dr. Meredith Aragon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568812139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aragon works at
Dr. Aragon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aragon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aragon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aragon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.