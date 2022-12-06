Overview of Dr. Meredith Baker, MD

Dr. Meredith Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Baker works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.