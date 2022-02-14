Dr. Meredith Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Berger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology348 Browns Hill Ct, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 272-2702
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology7650 E Parham Rd Ste 210, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 272-2702
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Thorough, good follow up, fantastic results on Thyroid and Diabetes issues! Highly recommend her!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Marshall University
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
