Dr. Meredith Cassidy, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Cassidy, MD
Dr. Meredith Cassidy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations
Academy Women's Healthcare Associates6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 442-0808
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 442-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a previous patient of Dr. Cassidy. I miss her as my OB. I’ve moved to the Seattle Wa area and my OB care with Kaiser is awful! Dr. Cassidy is one of the beat OB doctors in CO! She cares and listens to her patients. She’s thorough and explains. She’s kind and supportive. She’s an excellent doctor! The world needs more doctors like her!
About Dr. Meredith Cassidy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043251572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods.