Dr. Meredith Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Clark, MD
Dr. Meredith Clark, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Dops-psychiatry152 West St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5140
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
At our request, she agreed to help get our autistic daughter off a dangerous drug prescribed by another doctor.
About Dr. Meredith Clark, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1245624287
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
