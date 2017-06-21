See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Meredith Delp, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Meredith Delp, MD

Dr. Meredith Delp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.

Dr. Delp works at ST MARYS HOSPITAL in Athens, GA with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delp's Office Locations

    St. Mary's Health Care System
    1230 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 389-3300
    University of South Alabama Health Services Foundation
    1720 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 415-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 21, 2017
    I've had three beautiful children, all via Caesarian, and all three with a different doctor due to living in different areas each time. When I moved to this area, I decided on Greystone, mainly because of their flexibility with accepting new patients. It was then that I became Dr. Delp's patient. And unlike other Ob/Gyn offices I've been to in the past with multiple doctors, I saw Dr. Delp every visit. She performed my 3rd c-section and when I was expecting the worst, it was by far the easiest!
    Sabrina in Rutledge, Ga — Jun 21, 2017
    About Dr. Meredith Delp, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366671752
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

