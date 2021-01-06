Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heisey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO
Overview of Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO
Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Heisey's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
had follow up with Dr. Heisey after MVA involving semi & thought she did an awesome job. She went over & covered everything regarding my shoulder injury.
About Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heisey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heisey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heisey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heisey has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heisey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Heisey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heisey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heisey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heisey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.