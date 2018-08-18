Dr. Meredith Hixson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hixson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Hixson, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Hixson, MD
Dr. Meredith Hixson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hixson works at
Dr. Hixson's Office Locations
-
1
Meredith J. Hixson Md. Apmc700 Gause Blvd Ste 206, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 646-4490
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hixson?
I don’t know what the problem is with these other patients. Bus Dr Hixson is the best. She delivered 2 of my precious babies. She’s was kind thoughtful and compassionate. I happen know she is well respected in the community. The labor and delivery nurses LOVE her she is their favorite doctor Tom work with. I have nothing but the best care from her and her staff. I can,t say enough great things about her. Shame on you for being so negative
About Dr. Meredith Hixson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033142005
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hixson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hixson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hixson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hixson works at
Dr. Hixson has seen patients for Osteopenia and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hixson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hixson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hixson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hixson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hixson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.