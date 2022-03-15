Dr. Meredith Holub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Holub, DO
Overview of Dr. Meredith Holub, DO
Dr. Meredith Holub, DO is a Pulmonologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Holub works at
Dr. Holub's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 923, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I switched to Dr Holub because she really listened and asked follow up questions regarding my condition and past history. Everything mattered to her. She explained not just the “what” but the “why” behind my treatment. She didn’t make me feel rushed - quite the opposite! I feel very confident in her care.
About Dr. Meredith Holub, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1164817581
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holub has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holub works at
