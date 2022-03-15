See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Meredith Holub, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Meredith Holub, DO

Dr. Meredith Holub, DO is a Pulmonologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Holub works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 923, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 524-4550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 15, 2022
I switched to Dr Holub because she really listened and asked follow up questions regarding my condition and past history. Everything mattered to her. She explained not just the “what” but the “why” behind my treatment. She didn’t make me feel rushed - quite the opposite! I feel very confident in her care.
Barbara Traverso — Mar 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Meredith Holub, DO
About Dr. Meredith Holub, DO

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164817581
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meredith Holub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Holub has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Holub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holub works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Holub’s profile.

Dr. Holub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holub.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

