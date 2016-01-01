See All Oncologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Meredith McKean, MD

Medical Oncology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meredith McKean, MD

Dr. Meredith McKean, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. McKean works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology
    250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Meredith McKean, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437425659
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith McKean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKean works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McKean’s profile.

    Dr. McKean has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

