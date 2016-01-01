Dr. Meredith Merkley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Merkley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Merkley, DO
Dr. Meredith Merkley, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Merkley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Merkley's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Pediatric Associates, LLP1300 S Potomac St Ste 156, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 821-3771Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkley?
About Dr. Meredith Merkley, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1275950420
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkley works at
Dr. Merkley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.