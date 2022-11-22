Dr. Meredith Montero Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Montero Brandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Montero Brandt, MD
Dr. Meredith Montero Brandt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Montero Brandt's Office Locations
Mosa Audiology5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-3200
St Joseph Mercy Hospital1600 S Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 434-3200
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (800) 851-6672
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montero is an exceptional doctor. She removed a polyp from one of my vocal cords this summer. The surgery went very well, exactly as planned, and the follow-up care has been wonderful. Her appointments always run on time and the staff is helpful and friendly. You would be putting yourself in the best possible hands by choosing Dr. Montero. I am certainly glad I went to her.
About Dr. Meredith Montero Brandt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740497544
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montero Brandt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montero Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Montero Brandt has seen patients for TMJ, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montero Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.