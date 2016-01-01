Dr. Meredith Niess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Niess, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Niess, MD
Dr. Meredith Niess, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Niess' Office Locations
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (704) 908-2487Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meredith Niess, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770808644
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
