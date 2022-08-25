See All Dermatologists in Cedar Hill, TX
Dr. Meredith Orseth, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meredith Orseth, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Hill, TX. 

Dr. Orseth works at Dermatology Associates of Uptown in Cedar Hill, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Uptown
    610 Uptown Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 283-8979
  2. 2
    Dallas Associated Dermatologist PA
    12700 Park Central Dr Ste 1210, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 283-8979
  3. 3
    Carrollton
    1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 220, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 505-2551
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Hair Loss
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Hair Loss

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Meredith Orseth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598178568
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Orseth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orseth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orseth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Orseth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orseth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

