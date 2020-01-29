Overview of Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD

Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from James H Quillen Coll Med Est Tn St U and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Oruc works at FABEN Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.