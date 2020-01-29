Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oruc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD
Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from James H Quillen Coll Med Est Tn St U and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Oruc works at
Dr. Oruc's Office Locations
-
1
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Faben Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 346-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of my favorite Doctors in the practice!
About Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1386062859
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- James H Quillen Coll Med Est Tn St U
