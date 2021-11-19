Overview of Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD

Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Osterman works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Havertown, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.