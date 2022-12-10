Dr. Meredith Overholt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overholt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Overholt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Overholt, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Overholt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skin Wellness Center10215 Kingston Pike Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 584-8580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Overholt?
cyst removal went well. No problems with procedure and Dr went out of her way to explain all possible scenarios
About Dr. Meredith Overholt, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801949151
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Overholt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Overholt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overholt works at
Dr. Overholt has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overholt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.