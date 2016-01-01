Overview of Dr. Meredith Pochick, MD

Dr. Meredith Pochick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Pochick works at Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51 in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.