Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD
Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Piqua, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Prenger works at
Dr. Prenger's Office Locations
The Pediatric Group at UVMC Outpatient Care Center North280 Looney Rd Ste 203, Piqua, OH 45356 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical CenterUvmc Phys Ofc Bld, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881823326
Education & Certifications
- Dayton Children's Hospital
- Childrens Medical Center
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
