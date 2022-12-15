Overview of Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD

Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Piqua, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Prenger works at The Pediatric Group in Piqua, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.