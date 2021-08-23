Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prevor-Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD
Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Prevor-Weiss works at
Dr. Prevor-Weiss' Office Locations
Mignone Medical Eye Care202 Stevens Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 664-6001
Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital12 N 7th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 664-8000
Mignone Medical Eye Care PC955 Yonkers Ave Ste 100, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 664-6001
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's wonderful, best doctor and surgeon, anyone with a negative review is crazy, she's a great doctor and professional and staff is wonderful, highly recommend, would not go to anyone else!
About Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
