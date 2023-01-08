See All Podiatrists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Meredith Rawa, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Fort Collins, CO
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Meredith Rawa, DPM

Dr. Meredith Rawa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. 

Dr. Rawa works at Foot of the Mountain Clinic in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rawa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot of the Mountains
    1301 Riverside Ave Ste 1, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 482-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Poudre Valley Hospital Laboratory
    1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 495-8440
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2023
    I came to Dr. Meredith Rawa expecting to be in and out quickly. She did not sugar coat the information I so desperately needed to hear to get my act together to control my Diabetes. I also appreciate her being the first doctor to tell me why and how my smoking was contributing to my blood flow issues and my wound healing. No doctor has ever taken the time to educate me beyond it will cause lung cancer. I am now feeling motivated to take care of myself. Dr. Rawa is friendly and cares like you were her own family. I completely recommend her!
    — Jan 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meredith Rawa, DPM
    About Dr. Meredith Rawa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639580293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rawa accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rawa works at Foot of the Mountain Clinic in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rawa’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

