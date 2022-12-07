Dr. Meredith Redden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Redden, MD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Redden, MD
Dr. Meredith Redden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Redden works at
Dr. Redden's Office Locations
-
1
Breast Care Specialists975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-8086
-
2
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-8086
-
3
Long H. Le M.d. PC3180 North Point Pkwy Bldg 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-8086
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redden?
Dr. Redden is thorough and has excellent biopsy skills. I like that this medical group will do as much as possible in office during your appointment so that you do not have to “wait and wonder” if there is something seriously wrong with you. You may spend a few hours getting your mammogram, then your ultrasound, then having a needle aspiration or biopsy, but you will leave the office knowing either the next steps for your treatment, or that your lump was just a simple cyst. Have patience, patients! Be kind to the caregivers who are doing their best to help you! Do not act like an entitled whiner! This group of medical professionals is really great and they will work with you to help you regain your health!
About Dr. Meredith Redden, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154553980
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redden works at
Dr. Redden has seen patients for Breast Lump, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Redden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.