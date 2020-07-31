See All Dermatologists in Macedonia, OH
Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD is a Dermatologist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Reimer works at Optima Dermatology in Macedonia, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Optima Dermatology
    911 E Aurora Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 306-9844
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    The Parker Skin and Aesthetic Clinic
    3733 Park East Dr Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 464-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reimer?

    Jul 31, 2020
    Dr Reimer is very attentive to your needs. She makes you feel very comfortable as she is doing your exam by talking to you and asking questions. Her procedures are quick and efficient. My body check appointment was at 9am and I was done by 9:30 and had 3 small Procedures done like mole removal, etc.
    Deborah Gilbert — Jul 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reimer to family and friends

    Dr. Reimer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reimer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD.

    About Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629273909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John H. Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
    Residency
    Internship
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reimer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reimer has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.