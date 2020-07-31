Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD
Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD is a Dermatologist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Optima Dermatology911 E Aurora Rd, Macedonia, OH 44056 Directions (330) 306-9844Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pm
The Parker Skin and Aesthetic Clinic3733 Park East Dr Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Dr Reimer is very attentive to your needs. She makes you feel very comfortable as she is doing your exam by talking to you and asking questions. Her procedures are quick and efficient. My body check appointment was at 9am and I was done by 9:30 and had 3 small Procedures done like mole removal, etc.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629273909
- John H. Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Dermatology
