Overview

Dr. Meredith Reimer, MD is a Dermatologist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Reimer works at Optima Dermatology in Macedonia, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.