Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Sheedy works at
Locations
Dermatology Clinic at Harborview325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sheedy is outstanding doctor in every at Harborview Medical center She is thorough in everything and is extremely thoughtful
About Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578720512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Sheedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sheedy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sheedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheedy works at
Dr. Sheedy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.