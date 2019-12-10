See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Sheedy works at Dermatology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic at Harborview
    Dermatology Clinic at Harborview
325 9th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578720512
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meredith Sheedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sheedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sheedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sheedy works at Dermatology Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sheedy’s profile.

Dr. Sheedy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheedy.

