Overview of Dr. Meredith Shur, MD

Dr. Meredith Shur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Shur works at Eastside Women's OBGYN Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.