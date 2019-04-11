Dr. Meredith Spindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Spindler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
University of Penn330 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed assessment of my condition.
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003074584
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Spindler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
