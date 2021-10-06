Dr. Meredith Travelstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travelstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Travelstead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Travelstead, MD
Dr. Meredith Travelstead, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Travelstead works at
Dr. Travelstead's Office Locations
-
1
The Woman's Clinic501 Marshall St Ste 400, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-0869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Woman's Clinic401 Baptist Dr # 402, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-0869
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Travelstead?
Dr. Travelstead is a very gentle and patient. She never seems to be rushed and allows time for questions. I have never had to wait for an extended period of time to see her either.
About Dr. Meredith Travelstead, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992732127
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- U Ms Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travelstead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travelstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travelstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travelstead works at
Dr. Travelstead has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Travelstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Travelstead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travelstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travelstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travelstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.