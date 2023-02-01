Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD
Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Turetz works at
Dr. Turetz's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary - Upper East Side425 E. 61st Street 4th Floor, Suite 402, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Pulmonary - Upper East Side425 East 61st Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turetz?
excellent visit. she is outstanding
About Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104043363
Education & Certifications
- J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turetz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turetz works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turetz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.