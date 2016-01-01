Dr. Meredith Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Wagner, MD is a Dermatologist in Collierville, TN.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1125 Schilling Blvd E, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 624-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meredith Wagner, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1316380694
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
