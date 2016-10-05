Dr. Meri Morisada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morisada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meri Morisada, MD
Dr. Meri Morisada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Meri M Morisada MD1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 607, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-2345
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Been seeing Dr. Morisada since I was 6 years old. I'm still dreading the day I have to part with her. Even though I only see her once a year for my yearly physically, she's like a second parent to me and always gives me advice.
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Morisada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morisada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morisada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morisada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morisada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morisada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morisada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.