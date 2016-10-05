See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Meri Morisada, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Meri Morisada, MD

Dr. Meri Morisada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Morisada works at MERI M MORISADA MD in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Morisada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meri M Morisada MD
    Meri M Morisada MD
1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 607, Honolulu, HI 96814
(808) 947-2345

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 05, 2016
    Been seeing Dr. Morisada since I was 6 years old. I'm still dreading the day I have to part with her. Even though I only see her once a year for my yearly physically, she's like a second parent to me and always gives me advice.
    Honolulu, HI — Oct 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Meri Morisada, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1326139940
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meri Morisada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morisada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morisada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morisada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morisada works at MERI M MORISADA MD in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Morisada’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morisada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morisada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morisada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morisada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

